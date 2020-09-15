Ragini, Sanjjanna custody extended

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week in the police crackdown against drug abuse involving the Sandalwood industry, was on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a court in the city. She was among five others remanded for this period after their police remand ended

Ragini and four others, including Sanjjanaa's realtor friend Rahul, have been sent to judicial custody till September 28. According to sources, Ragini and others will be taken to the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru by late Monday evening.

On Monday, Ragini and Sanjjanaa Galarani were produced before the ACMM court here. The court also remanded Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and another person B K Ravishankar, to two days police custody. The court remanded Prashant Ranka, Nigerian Luma Pepper alias Simon, Rahul and Niyaz Ahmed to 14 days judicial custody.

In its crackdown against drug abuse in the film industry, police have so far arrested Dwivedi, Galrani, Khanna, former minister's son Aditya Alva, realtor Rahul and actor Niyaz.

While 14 people have been booked so far by the Central Crime Branch, seven have been apprehended. Police have intensified its drive after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru recently for storing and supplying high-end banned drugs to the Kannada film actors and singers.