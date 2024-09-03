Recover property tax worth hundreds of crores of rupees in BBMP limits: AAP

Bengaluru : The BBMP has more than Rs 900 crore in property tax dues, of which the assets of eminent personalities are mostly due to non-payment of taxes. Aam Aadmi Party state organising secretary Mohan Dasari alleged that many political leaders are also instigating the BBMP in the matter of paying taxes.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Mohan Dasari said that the BBMP had closed two post offices in the BBMP building on the grounds that they were not paying rent properly. But here, there is a property tax dues of Rs 900-1,000 crore. Those who have defaulted on tax dues are reputable and the BBMP does not even have the courage to issue notices to them, he said.

The BBMP should have attached the properties of those who did not pay taxes, with several reputed firms, including Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries, Embassy Group, and others, owing property tax dues worth crores of rupees. BBMP chief Tushar Girinath and in-charge minister DK Shivakumar should first look into the matter and take strict action against those who cheat the government.

Earlier, if the BBMP did not pay taxes, the property would be confiscated. Now, corporators, MLAs and officials are involved and those who do not pay taxes are being protected,” he said. The BBMP and Minister DK Shivakumar should wake up and set an example by taking action against influential people who do not pay taxes, he said.

Bengaluru City President Dr. Satish Kumar said that the BBMP is releasing a list of those who have some tax dues. But no action is being taken to collect taxes from them. If You Look At The Names In This List You Can See How Those With Political Support Are Benefiting. DK Shivakumar is saying that brand Bengaluru is big. His friends and acquaintances have outstanding property tax dues worth crores of rupees, he said.

“If 3.95 lakh people have tax arrears in Bengaluru under the OTS scheme, what kind of development will you do?” he asked. Under the OTS scheme, 1 lakh people have paid taxes to the tune of Rs 150 crore. Another Rs 600 crore tax is yet to come to the BBMP, who will take responsibility for it?” he asked.



BMTC, BMRCL, government-owned companies, corporations have not paid taxes. Reputed contractors like DS Max and Embassy have not paid taxes, while educational institutions like KPG and OSU have not paid taxes. Even the family members of the MLAs have not paid taxes. They have come up with a scheme to save the tax of such big wigs.

DK Shivakumar has been given permission to construct the BDA complex even though Maverick Holdings owes him Rs 60 crore in taxes. “If you don’t recover the pending taxes or confiscate your assets, the AamAadmi Party will launch a non-tax movement,” he warned the government.

Bengaluru city organising secretary Jagadish Babu, Bengaluru media in-charge Anil Nachappa and Bengaluru women’s wing leader Anjana Gowda were present at the press meet.

