Red Line Project Set to Transform Bengaluru’s Public Transport Network

The new Red Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro will connect Hebbal in the north to Sarjapur in the southeast. This route passes through busy residential and business areas. It will also help reduce traffic and make travel easier for daily commuters, eventually saving time.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be ₹28,405 crore, which includes land purchase costs. The metro line will have both elevated and underground sections. It starts as an elevated track at Sarjapur, goes underground through Koramangala and central parts of the city, then becomes elevated again near Ganganagar and Hebbal.

The Red Line will have a total of 28 stations, covering some of the important stops like Koramangala, Dairy Circle, Town Hall, and Hebbal.

The Karnataka government has given the green light to the project in December 2024, but it still needs approval from the Union Cabinet. Construction is expected to start by late 2025 and take about five years to complete.

Once the line starts operating, it will help thousands of people travel quickly and comfortably across some of Bengaluru’s most crowded areas.