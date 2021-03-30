TAC for restricting occupancy in cinema halls to 50 percent 

Bengaluru: As COVID-19 second wave sweeps the State, Karnataka's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has advised the government to reimpose restrictions on film screening in theatres to check the spread of the dreaded virus. The committee is of the view that the State government to allow cinema halls to run to 50 percent capacity. The curbs were lifted following fall in coronavirus cases. But there has been sudden surge in the positive cases forcing the government to ban public protests. The TAC has also stressed the need for leaving alternative seats vacant in cinema halls for the next four weeks, a period considered to be crucial in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stated that civic bodies were still unaware of the number of cases attributable to cinema halls. But now with the recent rise in positive cases, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is yet to take a call on the matter.

Yediyurappa recently declared that there was no proposal to impose restrictions on cinema halls. He appealed to theatre owners and audience to adhere to all protocols and cooperate with the government to contain the spread of coronavirus).

Considering heavy losses suffered by film industry due to the lockdown, Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeepa recently requested Yediyurappa not to reduce the occupancy in cinema halls. In February, the State government had allowed cinema halls to run at 100 percent capacity for four weeks on a trial basis. It was taken after a meeting with key office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and representatives from the industry. Cinema halls have been operating to full capacity across the State since then.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K V on Tuesday imposed Section 144 (3) of the CrPC.

The order is aimed at preventing large public gatherings during the upcoming religious festivals such as Ugadi, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday. All the fairs in temples and public places, public meetings, have been banned in the district.

As per the order, public meetings and celebrations will not be allowed in open grounds, parks, markets and religious places.