Tejasvi Surya Slams SBI Manager in Bengaluru for Not Speaking Kannada

A Member of Parliament (MP) from Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, has criticised a manager at the State Bank of India (SBI) for not speaking Kannada to a customer. The incident happened at the Surya Nagara branch in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru. A video showing this event became viral on social media.

In the video, the woman manager is seen refusing to speak in Kannada or even English. When a customer asked her to speak in Kannada, she replied in a rude way, which upset many people.

Tejasvi Surya said that people who work in customer service, especially in banks, should know and use the local language. He said he has raised this issue many times and asked that local staff or staff who know the local language should be posted in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also reacted to the video. He said the manager’s behaviour was wrong and disrespectful. He said that public workers must show respect for local languages and the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said the manager has been transferred to another place. He thanked SBI for taking quick action. He also asked the central government to make sure bank staff across India get training in local languages and culture.

So far, SBI has not given any official statement about the case.

This video caused a lot of anger online. Many people shared the video and asked the Finance Minister and Reserve Bank of India to take strong action. The event started another debate on the use of local languages in public services in India.



