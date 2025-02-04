Live
- Gujarat BJP MLA Karshan Solanki passes away, PM Modi expresses condolence
- Krystle Dsouza says Munawar’s character in ‘First Copy’ was ‘tailor-made for him’
- Action will be taken against attempts of religious conversion within framework of law: K’taka HM
- Chandrababu reviews on revenue generation, gives directions to officials
- Russia to deploy Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus
- Traffic Restrictions on Kensington Road for 45 Days Due to Concretisation Work
- MobiKwik clocks huge 1,000 pc loss in net profit at Rs 55 cr in Q3, revenue slips 7 pc
- Owaisi’s statements on Waqf not based on facts but on an agenda to stir tension: JPC Chief
- ‘Crazxy’ poster featuring Sohum Shah promises a bold narrative
- EU leaders eye stronger military capabilities at first-ever defence meeting
Just In
Traffic Restrictions on Kensington Road for 45 Days Due to Concretisation Work
Highlights
Traffic restrictions have been implemented on Ulsoor's Kensington Road for the next 45 days due to BBMP's concretisation work. Vehicles will be prohibited on Old Madras Road from Anjaneya Junction to Kensington Junction and Gurudwara Junction.
Traffic restrictions have been imposed on Ulsoor's Kensington Road for 45 days due to BBMP's concretisation work.
Vehicles will be banned on Old Madras Road between Anjaneya Junction and Kensington Junction, as well as at Gurudwara Junction.
Two-way traffic will also be restricted between Kensington Junction and MEG Junction.
Vehicles coming from Indiranagar 80 Feet and 100 Feet Roads can take a left at Anjaneya Junction, then use Swami Vivekananda Road, Adarsha Junction, Ramayya Junction, Kamadhenu Junction, Trinity, and Webb's Junction.
Next Story