Traffic Restrictions on Kensington Road for 45 Days Due to Concretisation Work

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on Ulsoor's Kensington Road for 45 days due to BBMP's concretisation work.

Vehicles will be banned on Old Madras Road between Anjaneya Junction and Kensington Junction, as well as at Gurudwara Junction.

Two-way traffic will also be restricted between Kensington Junction and MEG Junction.

Vehicles coming from Indiranagar 80 Feet and 100 Feet Roads can take a left at Anjaneya Junction, then use Swami Vivekananda Road, Adarsha Junction, Ramayya Junction, Kamadhenu Junction, Trinity, and Webb's Junction.