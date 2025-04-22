Live
Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru: What You Need to Know (24th April 2025)
Bengaluru will experience Zero Shadow Day on 24th April 2025 at 12:17 PM. During this rare event, poles and people won’t cast any shadows.
On 24th April 2025, Bengaluru will have a special event called Zero Shadow Day at 12:17 PM. During this time, poles and people will not cast any shadows. This happens because the sun will be directly overhead.
What is Zero Shadow Day?
Zero Shadow Day happens when the sun is at its highest point in the sky, called the zenith. When this happens, shadows fall straight down, making them almost invisible.
Where and When Does It Happen?
Zero Shadow Day happens in places between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.
In Bengaluru, it happens twice a year – once in late April and again in mid-August.
Other Cities with Zero Shadow Days
Chennai and Mangaluru also experience Zero Shadow Day, but at different times.
As the sun moves north, similar events happen in other places.
A Similar Event: The Summer Solstice
On 21st June, during the summer solstice, the sun reaches the Tropic of Cancer.
This day marks the end of the sun’s northward journey, known as Uttarayana, in the Hindu calendar.