DISHA meeting highlights efficient implementation of Central schemes

Chittoor: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao directed the officials to ensure systematic and efficient implementation of Central government schemes at the grassroots level. During the first District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held in Chittoor on Friday, the MP emphasised the importance of reviewing these initiatives every three months to ensure proper fund utilisation and developmental progress.

The MP chaired the meeting while district Collector Sumit Kumar took part as the Secretary and saw the participation of ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, MLAs Gurajala Jaganmohan, Dr VM Thomas, K Murali Mohan, Chittoor Mayor Amudha and other key district officials.

Addressing the meeting, the MP highlighted that around 40 Central government welfare and development programmes are being reviewed to monitor expenses and progress. He emphasised that funds allocated to various constituencies must be utilised for the development of local mandals and villages.

MP Prasada Rao urged the officials to coordinate the execution of development projects like constructing CC roads and drainage systems in rural areas under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He also stressed the importance of regular payments under the Crop Insurance Scheme and asked the Agriculture Department to ensure timely disbursements.

District Collector Sumit Kumar explained the purpose of the DISHA meeting, which aims to review the implementation of Central Government schemes. He encouraged efficient utilisation of funds allocated for National Health Mission programs like TB and HIV/AIDS prevention. The collector also mentioned the importance of using the 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds for improving sanitation, roads and streetlights in village panchayats.

Puthalapattu MLA expressed frustration over the recurring accidents in Mogili Ghat, urging National Highway authorities to take preventive measures. Officials from various departments provided updates on the implementation of key schemes.