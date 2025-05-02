  • Menu
Trader hacked to death

Trader hacked to death
A trader S Ashok Kumar (52) was brutally murdered in Damalacheru of Pakala mandal 30 Km from here.

Tirupati: A trader S Ashok Kumar (52) was brutally murdered in Damalacheru of Pakala mandal 30 Km from here.

According to Pakala police, the assailants attacked Ashok Kumar who was going on a motorcycle with stones, leading to Ashok Kumar fell from his vehicle. The attackers surrounded him and indiscriminately attacked him with a knife resulting in his death instantaneously.

Ashok Kumar was running a medical shop and engaged in Mango wholesale shop.

Police suspected business disputes and rivalries were suspected to be the reasons behind the brutal murder.

