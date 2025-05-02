Live
Trader hacked to death
Highlights
Tirupati: A trader S Ashok Kumar (52) was brutally murdered in Damalacheru of Pakala mandal 30 Km from here.
According to Pakala police, the assailants attacked Ashok Kumar who was going on a motorcycle with stones, leading to Ashok Kumar fell from his vehicle. The attackers surrounded him and indiscriminately attacked him with a knife resulting in his death instantaneously.
Ashok Kumar was running a medical shop and engaged in Mango wholesale shop.
Police suspected business disputes and rivalries were suspected to be the reasons behind the brutal murder.
