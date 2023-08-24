Gold rates in Bangalore today hikes, check the rates on 24 August, 2023

Live
Gold rates in Bangalore today hiked.
Gold rates in Bangalore on 24 August, 2023: Gold rates in Bangalore today hiked. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,300 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,230 with a hike of Rs. 100.
While the silver rate in the capital city is at Rs. 78,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.