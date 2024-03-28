1 in 4 YouTube creators are earning money via Shorts, says company

New Delhi: More than one in four YouTube creators, who are part of its ad sharing programme, are now earning money with the short-form video service Shorts, the company said on Thursday.

Since introducing revenue sharing on Shorts last year, more than 25 per cent of channels in YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) are now earning through the revenue stream.

The Google-owned platform said that of the creators who joined YPP by meeting the Shorts eligibility thresholds, more than 80 per cent are now also earning through other YPP monetisation features on YouTube, "be it long-form advertising, fan funding, YouTube Premium, BrandConnect, Shopping and more".

“This means that Shorts is opening the door for creators to earn in other ways on the platform, and they’re seeing the dividends,” the company informed.

YouTube has paid $70 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the last three years.

“With an average of over 70 billion daily views on Shorts and new avenues to earn money, the Shorts community is beginning to thrive, both with new forms of creativity and fresh voices to the platform,” said YouTube.

Alan Chikin Chow (who has 38.7 million subscribers) said that revenue sharing on Shorts has really changed the game.

“As a Shorts-first creator and one of the most-viewed channels in the US, I’ve seen what’s possible creatively through the format. But revenue sharing has delivered a sustainable way to continue to build my business,” Chow said in a statement.

The company introduced YPP 16 years ago.

“Beginning with just a handful of creators, it’s grown to more than 3 million creators globally,” the company said.