10.7% GSDP growth in FY26

Hyderabad: With the state’s economy continuously growing, the Telangana government has projected 10.7 per cent growth, with Rs 17.82 lakh crore Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2025-2026, higher than national growth rate of 8 per cent.

It was 10.6 per cent growth in the previous year. According to the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2026 report, though “India’s growth rate was slowing down”, the state’s growth has shown improvement.

At current prices, the national GDP growth rate, which was 9.8 per cent in 2024-2025, declined to 8 per cent by this year. During the same period, Telangana GSDP rate growth increased to 10.6 per cent in 2024-25 and 10.7 per cent in the current year.

“This is evident that the policies being implemented by the state government are moving in the right direction and are contributing to development”, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, while presenting the state Budget for 2026-27 financial year in the Assembly on Friday.