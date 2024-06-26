15k off on scooters thru Ola ‘Electric Rush'

Hyderabad: Ola Electric has announced a range of exciting offers worth up to Rs 15,000 on its S1 portfolio as part of its ‘Ola Electric Rush’ campaign. Effective till June 28, the offers include a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on S1 X+ and Rs 2,500 on S1 Pro and S1 Air. Customers can also avail additional benefits of up to Rs 10,000, including exchange bonus of up to Rs5,000 on S1 X+ and a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on select credit card EMIs on the entire S1 portfolio, a media release says.

The company offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements.

It has recently marked its entry into the mass-market segment with the S1 X portfolio. Available in three battery configurations (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh), the scooters are priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively.