15th Naredco Telangana Property Show in Hyderabad from Oct 10

Hyderabad: The National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) Telangana will organise the 15th edition Property Show 2025 from October 10 to 12 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, here. The three-day property expo will feature an extensive range of residential, office, and retail commercial properties, catering to the evolving needs of homebuyers and investors.

Hyderabad’s real estate sector continues to register strong momentum, driven by thriving industries such as IT, pharma, aerospace, aviation, automobiles, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

Progressive policies and infrastructure reforms introduced by the Telangana Government have helped the city sustain its position as one of India’s fastest-growing real estate markets.

Vijaya Sai Meka, President of Naredco Telangana, said: “It is a privilege to witness Naredco Telangana at the forefront of shaping Hyderabad’s real estate transformation. The sector has achieved consistent double-digit growth over the past decade, supported by world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.”

