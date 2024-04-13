Live
- Kerala assault case: Actress calls misuse of memory card 'unfair & shocking'
- LS Polls: Hectic preparations underway for Amit Shah's visit to Tripura, Manipur on April 15
- 2020 riots case: Delhi court modifies order to allow Ishrat Jahan to practise law beyond NCR
- Deve Gowda's party facing existential crisis: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Daily Forex Rates (13-04-2024)
- LS polls: PM Modi likely to address public meeting in Goa
- Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Maa Skandamata - Rituals, Significance, and Auspicious Timings
- Reflecting on the 105th Anniversary - The Significance of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in India's Fight for Independence
- Jana Sena chief pacifies disgruntled party leaders in Tirupati, assures of support in future
- Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale: Up to Rs 50,000 Off on iPhone 15; Check Deal
Just In
'1st failure or never try': Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala asks budding talent
Serial investor and Co-founder/Chairperson of edtech platform up Grad Ronnie Screwvala on Saturday dropped a question to all those who want to start something on their own but are still indecisive about taking this step.
New Delhi: Serial investor and Co-founder/Chairperson of edtech platform up Grad Ronnie Screwvala on Saturday dropped a question to all those who want to start something on their own but are still indecisive about taking this step.
"For all of you still sitting on the fence but wanting/wishing to start something of your own -- here is a question to answer (for yourself mainly)," Screwvala wrote on the social media platform X.
"Would you rather have your first failure or just never ever tried at all," he asked.
Screwvala also urged all those who wish to start on their own to answer the question "honestly" as it will help "open your eyes to much more".
Meanwhile, Screwvala has slammed edtech firm Byju's and its Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran for the company’s downfall, saying that “one rotten apple” in the Indian edtech space should not affect the entire edtech sector.
Speaking at the second edition of the ‘ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit’ in Gurugram, Screwvala said that Raveendran and investors are collectively responsible for the company's current poor financial condition.
He has been vocal in criticising Byju's as it faces a severe cash crunch amid regulatory challenges.