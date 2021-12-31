2021 Year Ender: Saw IPOs and listing of New Age Companies

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) street has been abuzz across the year 2021 with a record Rs 1.2 lakh lapped up by 63 companies from the primary market. Interestingly, many of the IPOs have given handsome returns to the investors while there were some IPOs that provided negative returns. Meanwhile, the primary market also saw the participation of at least 10 New Age Companies of which few gave rocking listing gains while few had tepid listings. Here is a list of such a few of those new-age companies whose IPOs were launched in 2021 and were listed on the bourses, NSE and BSE.

Fino Payments Bank Limited: The three-day-long IPO was open for bidding from October 29, 2021, and November 2, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on November 12, 2021. The Rs 1,200 crore IPO of the fintech company was subscribed 2.03 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.65 times while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portions were subscribed 0.21 times and 5.92 times, respectively. The employee portion was subscribed 0.93 times. The fintech company has fixed a price band of Rs 560-577 per share.





Listing-day performance: The shares of the company made a weak debut on the stock markets, NSE & BSE, on November 12,2 021. It was listed at a discount of 5 per cent at Rs 544.35 per share on the NSE as compared to its IPO issue price of Rs 577 apiece. On the BSE, Fino Payments Bank shares were listed at Rs 548 apiece.



One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm): The three-day-long IPO was open for bidding from November 8-10, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on November 18, 2021. The IPO of India's highest valued fintech start-up was subscribed 1.89 times in a weak response towards the issue. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion of the public issue was subscribed 2.79 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portions were subscribed 0.24 times and 1.66 times, respectively. During the three-day period, Paytm IPO received bids for 9,14,09,844 equity shares against the total issue size of 4,83,89,422 equity shares. The issue comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 10,000 crore at a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share.





Listing-day performance: The shares of One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of India's leading digital financial services company, Paytm, made a weak debut on the bourses, NSE & BSE, closed 20 per cent lower at Rs 1,560 per share against its listing price of Rs 1,950 per share. It opened at Rs 1,950 per share at NSE at a discount of 9.3 per cent over the issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. At the BSE it opened at Rs 1955 per share, a discount of 9.06 per cent against the listing price.



MTAR Technologies Limited: The three-day-long IPO was open for bidding from March 3-5, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on March 15, 2021. The IPO of Hyderabad-based precision engineering company was subscribed 200.79 times. The retail quota was subscribed 28.4, while the NII portion was subscribed 650.79 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 164.99 times. During the three-day period, the IPO received bids for 1,45,79,03,122 equity shares against the total issue size of 72,60,694 equity shares. MTAR Technologies' Rs 596 crore IPO comprised of an offer for sale of Rs 472.90 crore and a fresh issue of Rs 123.52 crore at a price band of Rs 574-575 per share.





Listing-day performance: The shares of MTAR Technologies, the manufacturer of engines for India's rocket programme, made a strong debut on the bourses as the scrip got listed at Rs 1,063.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), an 85.03 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 575. On the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the stock debuted at Rs 1,050, a premium of 82.6 per cent over the issue price.



Easy Trip Planners: The three-day-long IPO was open for bidding from March 8-10, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on March 19, 2021. The IPO was subscribed 159.33 times. During the three-day period, the IPO received bids for 2,40,27,82,320 equity shares against the total size of 1,50,80,644 equity shares. The Rs 510 crore IPO of Easy Trip Planners comprised of an offer for sale (OFS) of a complete offer for sale by promoters at a price of Rs 186-187 per equity share. Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti sold equity shares worth Rs 255 crore each through the offer.





Listing-day performance: The shares of Easy Trip Planners made a decent debut at the bourses, getting listed at Rs 212.25, commanding a premium of 13.5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 187 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 206, up 10 per cent against its issue price.



CE Info Systems Limited (MapmyIndia): The three-day IPO was open for bidding from December 9-13, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on December 21, 2021. During the three-day period, the IPO received bids for 1,08,98,95,450 equity shares against issue size of 70,44,762 equity shares. The Rs 1,040 crore IPO of the map and navigation services provider was subscribed 154.71 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 196.36 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portions were subscribed 424.69 times and 15.20 times, respectively. The price band for the public issue was fixed at Rs 1,000-1,033 per share. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders.





Listing-day Performance: The shares of MapmyIndia Listing, the operator of India's leading map and navigation services provider, made a stellar debut on the bourses. The shares of the digital mapping company were listed at Rs 1,581 per share on the BSE. This was a gain of Rs 548 or 53.05 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,033. At the NSE, it was listed at Rs 1,565 per share, a premium of 51.5 per cent over the issue price.



FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The three-day IPO was open for bidding between October 28, 2021, and November 1, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on November 10, 2021. During the three-day period, the IPO received bids for 2,16,59,47,080 equity shares against issue size of 2,64,85,479 equity shares. The Rs 5,351.9 crore IPO was subscribed 81.78 times, making its founder Falguni Nayar the wealthiest self-made woman in India. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 91.18 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portions were subscribed 112.02 times and 12.24 times, respectively. The employee portion was subscribed 1.88 times. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 41,972,660 equity shares being offered by the selling shareholders.





Listing-day performance: The shares had a blockbuster debut on the bourses. Nykaa shares were listed at a premium of 79 per cent at Rs 2,018 per share on NSE as against the issue price of Rs 1,125 per share.



Zomato Limited: The three-day IPO was open for bidding from July 14-16, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on July 23, 2021. During the three-day period, the IPO received bids for 27,51,27,77,370 equity shares against issue size of 71,92,33,522 equity shares. The Rs 9,375 crore IPO was subscribed 38.25 times. The retail portion was subscribed 7.5 times, while the NII and QIB portions were subscribed 33 times and 52 times, respectively. The price band of Zomato IPO was fixed at Rs 72-76 per share. The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India). Post-IPO, the valuation of Zomato rose to Rs 59,600 crore.





Listing-day performance: The shares of the Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food Delivery Company made a stellar debut on the bourses at Rs 116 against on NSE, a 52.63 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 76 per share. It was listed at Rs 115 on the BSE, a premium of 51.3 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 76.



Cartrade Tech Limited: The three-day IPO was open for bidding from August 9-11, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on August 20, 2021. During the three-day period, the IPO was subscribed 20.29 times. The Rs 2,999.5 crore IPO of the multi-channel auto platform was subscribed 20.29 times in the three-day period. The retail portion was subscribed 2.75 times, while the NII and QIB portions were subscribed 41 times and 35.45 times, respectively. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,585–1,618 per equity share.





Listing-day performance: CarTrade Tech: The shares of the multi-channel auto platform CarTrade Tech had a weak debut on the bourses. It was listed at Rs 1,599.80 per share on the NSE, a 1.12 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 1,618 per share. On BSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 1,600, down 1.11 per cent.



PB Fintech Limited (Policy Bazaar): The three-day IPO was open for bidding from November 1-3, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on November 15, 2021. The Rs 5,652 crore IPO of the owner of the online insurance aggregator and fintech Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar was subscribed 16.58 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 24.89 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portions were subscribed 7.82 times and 3.31 times, respectively. The company has fixed the price band for the offer at Rs 940-980 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity forth Rs 3,750 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,875 crore by the existing promoter and shareholders of the company.





Listing-day performance: Policybazaar shares were made a decent debut on the exchanges. The shares were listed at a premium of over 17.34 per cent on the NSE as well as BSE at Rs 1,150 per share against an issue price of Rs 980 per share.



RateGain Travel Technologies Limited: The three-day IPO was open for bidding from December 7-9, 2021. It was listed on the bourses on December 17, 2021. RateGain Travel IPO: The Rs 1,336 crore IPO of RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a distribution technology and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, was subscribed 17.41 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 8.42 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portions were subscribed 42.04 times and 8.08 times, respectively. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.37 times. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 405-425 per equity share to raise up to Rs 1,336 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 375 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.26 crore equity shares worth Rs 961 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.





Listing-day performance: Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies made a poor debut on the bourses, NSE & BSE, as it listed at Rs 360 per share at NSE, a discount of 15 per cent over its issue price of Rs 425 per share. At the BSE, the share opened at Rs 364.80 per share, a discount of 14.16 per cent over the issue price.

