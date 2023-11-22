Live
- Don’t trust strangers, Errabelli tells voters
- Sajjala alleges collection of people’s data by TDP
- Independent candidate Barrelakka alias Shirisha’s brother attacked
- Dark days for Telangana if Congress comes to power: KTR
- PL Strategy Report: India Strategy - Taking headwinds in stride
- Goshamahal BRS MLA candidate canvasses in Jambagh Division
- Pawan Kalyan to begin his election in Telangana today
- Govt generating more revenue from coastal area: MP
- PL Stock Report: Fine Organic Industries (FINEORG IN) - Company Update – Weak demand in eurcamide to cloud earnings - HOLD
- Rajendranagar Congress candidate Kasturi Narendra receives massive response
Just In
24% drop in FDI inflows in H1
New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows in India declined 24 per cent to $ 20.48 billion in April-September 2023, dragged by lower...
New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows in India declined 24 per cent to $ 20.48 billion in April-September 2023, dragged by lower inflows in computer hardware and software, telecom, auto and pharma, according to government data.
FDI inflows stood at $ 26.91 billion during the first six months of the last fiscal. Inflows during January-March 2023 also contracted 40.55 per cent to $ 9.28 billion. During April-June last year, it declined 34 per cent to $10.94 billion. Investments from overseas fell in April, May, June, July and August.
However, in September, it rose to $4.08 billion compared to $2.97 billion in the same month last year, the data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed. The total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, contracted 15.5 per cent to $32.9 billion during the period under review against $38.94 billion in April-June 2022.