47th meeting of GST Council to be held from tomorrow in Chandigarh

The 47th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be convened from tomorrow in Chandigarh. The meeting will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As per reports, during this meet, the GST Council is likely to consider a proposal for imposing a flat 28 per cent tax on online skill gaming, bringing it on a par with betting and gambling. It had been argued that online skill gaming and gambling should not be distinguished "merely on the ground that an activity is a game of skill or chance or both."

The two-day meeting of the GST Council will be attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories and Senior officers from Union Government and States.

GST Council on June 18, 2022, in a tweet said, "The 47th meeting of the GST Council will be held on 28-29 June, 2022 (Tuesday and Wednesday) at Chandigarh instead of Srinagar."

Last GST Council's meeting which was held in New Delhi had recommended deferring the decision to change the rates on textiles. The GST council had decided to retain the status quo on GST rate on textile to five per cent.