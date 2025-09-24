5 Best Political Science Optional Coaching in Delhi (India)

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most competitive exams in India. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for it, but only a few hundred finally make it to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other elite services.

One of the most crucial decisions in the UPSC Mains stage is the choice of an optional subject. While UPSC offers 48 optional subjects, Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) has consistently remained one of the most popular and high-scoring options, especially in Delhi, the hub of UPSC preparation.

Why Political Science Optional?

High Overlap with GS Papers – Topics like Indian polity, governance, international relations, and current affairs are already part of GS.

Scoring Nature – With the right guidance, PSIR offers conceptual clarity, making it easier to fetch 270–320+ marks.

Current Relevance – Daily news and contemporary politics directly enrich your answers.

Popularity Among Toppers – Many toppers including Junaid Ahmad (AIR 3) and Meera K (AIR 6) opted for PSIR.

Delhi has become the epicenter of best PSIR optional coaching institutes, attracting aspirants from across India. From experienced faculty, comprehensive notes, to test series and mentorship, these institutes shape the success stories of future bureaucrats.

In this detailed blog, we present the 5 Best Political Science Optional Coaching in Delhi, ranked carefully after considering faculty expertise, student reviews, success ratio, and quality of study material.

List of 5 Best Political Science Optional Coaching in Delhi

Rank 1 – FIRST IAS INSTITUTE (Best Political Science Optional Coaching)

Why FIRST IAS Tops the List

Faculty Expertise : Recognized for a strong team of PSIR faculty who simplify complex thinkers, ideologies, and international relations theories.

: Recognized for a strong team of PSIR faculty who simplify complex thinkers, ideologies, and international relations theories. Answer Writing Focus : Rigorous training in analytical, structured, and concise answer writing.

: Rigorous training in analytical, structured, and concise answer writing. Updated Notes : Concise, exam-oriented material regularly updated with current affairs.

: Concise, exam-oriented material regularly updated with current affairs. Hybrid Model : Offline classes in Delhi + live online sessions & recorded lectures for nationwide access.

: Offline classes in Delhi + live online sessions & recorded lectures for nationwide access. Consistent Results: Multiple toppers attribute their success in PSIR to FIRST IAS.

Topper’s Experience

Ritika Jha (AIR 187): “The structured notes, regular answer writing tests, and one-to-one guidance helped me secure 301 marks in PSIR.”

Key Features at a Glance

Small to medium batch size

Weekly tests and answer evaluation

Toppers’ mentorship sessions

Integration of current affairs with Paper II (IR)

Best Choice For: Aspirants seeking structured guidance, consistent mentorship, and strong results in PSIR.

Contact Details

Delhi – 47/1, Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016

Gurugram – SCO M 26 (Old DLF), Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

Phone – 9990228268 / 9990228245

Website – www.firstias.co.in

Rank 2 – TUTOR UNCLE (Top Political Science Optional Coaching)

Why TUTOR UNCLE is Gaining Popularity

Flexible Learning : Ideal for working professionals, with live + recorded online classes.

: Ideal for working professionals, with live + recorded online classes. Personalized Mentorship : Direct one-to-one mentorship for answer writing and doubt-solving.

: Direct one-to-one mentorship for answer writing and doubt-solving. Concise Material : Compact, digital-friendly notes for quick revision.

: Compact, digital-friendly notes for quick revision. Affordable Fee: Budget-friendly without compromising on quality.

Student Testimonial

Karan Sharma: “Tutor Uncle gave me the flexibility to prepare while managing a job. The personalized answer writing feedback was invaluable.”

Best Choice For: Students wanting affordable, flexible, and personalized PSIR coaching in Delhi or online.

Rank 3 – SHUBHRA RANJAN IAS ACADEMY

Why It’s a Trusted Name

Legendary Faculty : Shubhra Ranjan Ma’am, one of the most respected PSIR teachers in India.

: Shubhra Ranjan Ma’am, one of the most respected PSIR teachers in India. Detailed Notes : Classroom notes often considered the “Bible of PSIR optional.”

: Classroom notes often considered the “Bible of PSIR optional.” Strong Legacy : Numerous toppers including Junaid Ahmad (AIR 3) and Meera K (AIR 6) studied here.

: Numerous toppers including Junaid Ahmad (AIR 3) and Meera K (AIR 6) studied here. Balanced Coverage: In-depth coverage of both Paper I and Paper II.

Student Feedback

Anjali Singh (AIR 83): “The conceptual clarity I got in Shubhra Ma’am’s class helped me attempt even the most difficult PSIR questions with confidence.”

Best Choice For: Aspirants wanting conceptual clarity and in-depth learning from a reputed faculty.

Rank 4 – VISION IAS (Best Polity Optional Coaching In Delhi)

Strengths of Vision IAS for PSIR

Test Series Excellence : Highly acclaimed PSIR test series with detailed evaluation & feedback.

: Highly acclaimed PSIR test series with detailed evaluation & feedback. Integration with GS : Strong GS background ensures overlap with PSIR preparation.

: Strong GS background ensures overlap with PSIR preparation. Experienced Faculty : Subject experts with both conceptual and exam-oriented approach.

: Subject experts with both conceptual and exam-oriented approach. Accessible Learning: Options for offline, online, and recorded sessions.

Student Review

Rahul Mehta (UPSC aspirant): “The test series taught me how to structure my answers within time limits.”

Best Choice For: Aspirants seeking test series + GS integration for maximum efficiency.

Rank 5 – VAJIRAM & RAVI IAS (Polity Optional Coaching in Delhi)

Why Vajiram Still Holds Reputation

Legacy : One of the oldest and most prestigious institutes in Delhi.

: One of the oldest and most prestigious institutes in Delhi. Comprehensive Coverage : Detailed focus on both Papers I & II.

: Detailed focus on both Papers I & II. Strong Material : Well-researched, regularly updated notes.

: Well-researched, regularly updated notes. Structured Classes: Highly disciplined and organized classroom teaching.

Student Experience

Amit Raj (AIR 142): “Vajiram gave me a strong foundation in PSIR. While the batches were large, the structured notes helped me secure 280+ marks.”

Best Choice For: Aspirants valuing legacy, structured learning, and brand reputation.

Toppers Who Chose PSIR

Junaid Ahmad (AIR 3, UPSC) – Consistently scored 300+ with crisp answers.

Meera K (AIR 6, UPSC) – Used current affairs effectively for IR answers.

Aishwarya Sheoran (AIR 93, UPSC) – Highlighted PSIR’s overlap with GS as a time-saver.

FAQs on Political Science Optional Coaching in Delhi

Q1. Which is the best Political Science Optional Coaching in Delhi?FIRST IAS INSTITUTE is currently ranked No.1.

Q2. Is PSIR a scoring optional in UPSC?Yes, with proper guidance, PSIR can fetch 270–320 marks.

Q3. Which coaching has the best study material for PSIR?FIRST IAS Institute’s notes are concise, updated, and exam-focused.

Q4. Can I prepare PSIR optional without coaching?Possible, but coaching gives structure, updated notes, and answer-writing feedback.

Q5. Is PSIR good for beginners in UPSC?Yes. It overlaps with GS and current affairs, making it beginner-friendly.

Conclusion

Choosing the best PSIR optional coaching in Delhi can make a significant difference in your UPSC journey.

· For overall excellence → FIRST IAS INSTITUTE

· For flexibility & affordability → TUTOR UNCLE

· For conceptual clarity → SHUBHRA RANJAN

For test series & GS integration → VISION IAS

For legacy & structured classes → VAJIRAM & RAVI

Ultimately, success in UPSC depends not only on coaching but also on your dedication, consistency, and smart strategy.