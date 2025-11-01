  • Menu
6% growth in commercial office rentals

New Delhi: The commercial office real estate sector is growing steadily across the top-7 cities with a six per cent yearly rise in monthly office rentals – from Rs85 per square feet (sft) in first nine months (9M) of 2024 to Rs90 per sft in nine months of 2025, a report said on Tuesday.

Predictably, the Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITeS) sector comprised the largest share, at 27 per cent, followed by coworking at 23 per cent and BFSI at 18 per cent. “Compared to last year’s corresponding period, the IT/ITeS sector’s leasing share declined marginally by 1 per cent. On the other hand, coworking saw an overall share increase of 2 per cent - from a 21 per cent share in 9M 2024 to a 23 per cent share in 9M 2025,” Anarock Research said in its report.

Among the cities, Pune witnessed the highest growth of 97 per cent in net office absorption - from 3.14 Mn sq. ft. in 9M 2024 to approx. 6.2 Mn sq. ft. in 9M 2025. Kolkata was the only city to record a decline in net office leasing, of 19 per cent. Bengaluru witnessed the highest net office leasing of approximately 9.95 million sq. ft., followed closely by Delhi-NCR with net office leasing of approximately 8.2 million sq. ft. and MMR with approximately 6.6 mn sft.

