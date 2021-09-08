ABB commissions ACS560 drives at Bharat Biotech

New Delhi: ABB India on Tuesday said the company has commissioned its ACS560 drives, which enhance safety and energy efficiency, at Bharat Biotech's Covaxin manufacturing facility.

"We have commissioned these locally manufactured drives (ACS560 drives) in collaboration with our channel partner Microsys Automation at Bharat Biotech's Hyderabad facility," said ABB India President (Drive Products) A R Madhusudan in a statement.

He added that since domestic production of medicine and vaccines has become imperative at this stage of the pandemic, the company's endeavour is to support its customers and other stakeholders with its products and solutions and ease the process.

Madhusudan also stated that part of ABB's all-compatible drives portfolio, the ACS560 drive is easy to commission, use and enables higher productive use of energy.

The drives are also installed at other pharmaceutical companies in India, which are manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines for the country, he added. Manufacturing of vaccines is a complex process and needs a clean room environment to deliver the desired output, Madhusudan added.

Clean room manufacturing environments are utilised as part of specialised industrial production or scientific research, and require high levels of flexibility, safety, and performance.