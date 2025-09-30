ABD Commissions PET Bottling Unit, Drive Margin Expansion

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. (ABD), India’s largest domestic spirits company by volume, today inaugurated a PET bottle manufacturing facility at its integrated manufacturing facility in Rangapur, Telangana. With an annual capacity of over 600 million bottles, the PET bottle Manufacturing Plant will meet a significant portion of ABD’s packaging needs and marks a key step in strengthening supply chain and improving profitability.

Built at an investment of ~₹115 crore, the facility enables in-house PET bottle production - reducing reliance on external suppliers, lowering logistics costs, and enhancing supply chain efficiency. Strategically located within the largest integrated alcobev facility in Telangana - which also houses an ENA distillery, a IMFL bottling unit and the upcoming Single Malt Plant - the PET plant incorporates highly automated, robotics-packaging systems, Japanese energy-saving equipment, and advanced recycling capabilities.

Speaking on the launch, Alok Gupta, Managing Director, ABD, said “This new PET facility at Rangapur reflects our integrated approach to manufacturing. By leveraging existing land and infrastructure, we have kept costs low, accelerated execution, and minimized environmental impact. The facility’s automation and advanced technologies give us greater control over packaging, strengthen support for our portfolio products, and improve efficiency.”