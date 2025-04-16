Adani Electricity observes Fire Service Week across power distribution area

Mumbai: In a bid to promote fire prevention, Adani Electricity on Wednesday said it is observing ‘Fire Service Week’ from April 14-20, throughout its power distribution area.

During the week, various fire safety workshops are being organised for Adani Electricity's power warriors. The theme for this year is "Unite to Ignite, a Fire Safe India," emphasising the significance of community involvement, education, preparedness and innovations in fire safety.

The ‘Fire Service Week’ is observed nationwide under the guidance of the Fire Adviser, Ministry of Home Affairs, from April 14-20.

This observance is in remembrance of the lives lost in the devastating fire and the explosions that followed on April 14th, 1944, at the Victoria Dock in Mumbai Port, and to promote fire prevention across all industries.

Last month, Adani Electricity observed the 'National Safety Week 2025' from March 4-10, maintaining high safety standards as India progresses towards development.

The objective was to raise awareness and encourage the adoption of safety measures across its power distribution area and various work sites, according to Adani Electricity, which is the leading power distribution company serving over three million customers in Mumbai.

Towards this, Adani Electricity employees participated in the workshop organised by the safety team of Adani Electricity.

With an aim to foster students’ learning abilities and enhance learning outcomes, Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation celebrated the third edition of their annual ‘Utthan Utsav’ event last month.

The programme has positively transformed the learning outcomes of over 25,000 students across 83 BMC schools located at Malad, Dahisar, Borivali, Chembur and Kurla, according to the company.

‘Utthan’ entails adopting government primary schools, tutoring ‘Priya Vidyarthis’ (progressive learners), addressing dropout rates and collaborating for staff capacity building.



