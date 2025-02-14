Adani Green exits Sri Lanka projects

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy on Thursday said it is withdrawing from further engagements in the renewable energy (RE) wind energy project and two transmission projects in Sri Lanka. However, it reaffirmed the availability of any development opportunity in the South Asian country.

“Adani Green Energy has conveyed its Board’s decision to respectfully withdraw from further engagement in the RE wind energy project and two transmission projects in Sri Lanka,” an Adani Group spokesperson said in a statement. “However, we remain committed to Sri Lanka and are open to future collaboration if the Government of Sri Lanka so desires,” the spokesperson added.

The Adani Green teams had several rounds of discussions with state-appointed committees. The green energy firm has worked on lands for the project and associated transmission system.