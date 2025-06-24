Adani Group AGM 2026: Gautam Adani emphasises on growth and future commitments

In an inspiring address at the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, highlighted the resilience and achievements of the company amidst global challenges and national tribulations.

Opening with a poignant tribute to the Indian armed forces, Adani paid homage to the sacrifices made during Operation Sindoor, underscoring that "peace is never free, it is earned." He expressed his condolences for the victims of the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash, emphasising the importance of gratitude and remembrance in shaping our perspectives.

Adani spoke about the turbulent global landscape over the past year, with significant political and economic shifts across over 60 nations. In stark contrast, he asserted that India has emerged stronger, attributing this growth to the government's visionary policies at both the central and state levels. "India's best chapters are just beginning," he stated confidently.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the Adani Group, particularly allegations from the US Department of Justice, Adani emphasised the company's commitment to global governance standards, stating, "Our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable." Despite the scrutiny, he celebrated record-breaking revenue and profitability, reinforcing the company’s resilience.

Key achievements were shared, including Adani Power generating over 100 billion units, the construction of the world's largest renewable energy park, and significant advancements in smart metering and grid infrastructure. Adani Ports registered record cargo handling, while Adani Defence and Adani Airports continued to expand their operations to meet national needs.

Financially, the group reported a 7% increase in revenues and an EBITDA growth of 8.2%, with a projected annual capital expenditure of $15-20 billion over the next five years to bolster India's infrastructure.

In a personal note, Adani announced a ₹60,000 crore pledge towards healthcare, education, and skill development, including the establishment of world-class healthcare campuses and a skill university in Mundra.

Concluding his address, Adani asserted that the true legacy of the Adani Group would not solely be in its financial success but in its unwavering commitment to social values and national progress. He promised that the ultimate chapters of their journey are still ahead, invigorated by collective strength and ambition.

“Because you were with us, the journey continues,” he declared, leaving shareholders optimistic about the future.