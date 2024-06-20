Adani Group in $100-bn capex for green drive

New Delhi: Adani group will invest more than $100 billion (Rs8.34 lakh cr) in energy transition projects and manufacturing capability to produce every major component required for green energy generation, its Chairman said on Wednesday.

Besides building solar parks to produce electricity from sunlight and wind farms that do the same from wind, the conglomerate is building major facilities to manufacture electrolyzers for making green hydrogen, wind power turbines and solar panels. Green hydrogen, which is made by splitting hydrogen from water with the help of electrolyzers powered by clean energy, is seen as a potential panacea for decarbonizing the industry as well as transportation.

Speaking at ‘Infrastructure - the Catalyst for India’s Future’ event of Crisil, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said energy transition and digital infrastructure are trillion-dollar opportunities which will transform India both at a local and at a global scale.

“The next decade will see us invest more than $100 billion in the energy transition space and further expand our integrated renewable energy value chain that today already spans the manufacturing of every major component required for green energy generation,” he said.

The coal-to-ports group wants to produce the ‘world’s least expensive green electron’ that will become the feedstock for several sectors that must meet the sustainability mandate.

“And to make this happen, we are already building the world’s largest single-site renewable energy park in Khavda, in the district of Kutch (in Gujarat).