Adani Group to invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in the next five years: Karan Adani

Kochi: Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd MD Karan Adani on Friday announced that the Adani Group will invest Rs 30,000 crores in Kerala in the next five years, including in the Vizhinjam port, in increasing the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport, and setting up a logistics hub, among other projects.

"Kerala is emerging as a model of development and progress, and we at the Adani Group are honoured to be part of this journey,” Karan Adani said in his address at the inaugural session of the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit, which began here on Friday.

"Kerala’s global trade legacy dates back centuries. The ancient port of Muziris was a vital hub connecting Rome, Egypt, and China, making Kerala a centre for spice and gold trade. Today, Vizhinjam continues this rich tradition, placing India at the heart of global commerce. At the Adani Group, we are proud to contribute to this new era. Our journey with Vizhinjam port began in 2015, under the leadership of late Oommen Chandy and today under Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership, it is becoming a reality," he added.

"Vizhinjam is strategically located along the world’s busiest shipping lanes, even before commissioning, made history by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch the Indian shores, with a capacity of 24,000 containers."

The Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd MD said that the Adani Group has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam and is committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore. "This is not only India’s first transhipment hub, but our vision is to make Vizhinjam the largest transhipment port in this part of the region," he said.

Karan Adani also said that they will be expanding the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from a capacity of 4.5 million to 12 million passengers, with Rs 5,500 crore. "We will also be setting up a Logistics and E-Commerce hub in Kochin, and also increase our cement capacity in Kochin," he said.

He also pointed out that Kerala is undergoing a remarkable transformation. "The state has emerged as a leader in Ease of Doing Business and a global startup hub, a testament to your (Pinarayi Vijayan) administration’s vision. Beyond business, Kerala is a model for human development. The LIFE project has provided lakhs of houses for the underprivileged, and Kerala’s disaster management capabilities are admired across India," he stated.

Karan Adani also pointed out that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, India is advancing towards unparalleled economic and infrastructural growth.

"A developed India requires strong regional economies, and Kerala is a prime example of how strategic investments can fuel progress," he said.

"In the words of our Chairman Gautam Adani, the infrastructure sector is all about building assets for the nation and nation-building. Kerala is emerging as a model of development and progress, and we at the Adani Group are honoured to be part of this journey," Karan Adani said.



