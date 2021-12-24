Adani Transmission awarded first RE evacuation systems project in Khavda

- ATL to build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project for a period of 35 years

- ATL will exceed 18,500 ckt km of transmission line and 38,000 MVA transformation capacity

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) today announced that it has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of a renewable energy evacuation system under Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd.

ATL won the project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and has received the LoI for the project. ATL will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in Gujarat for a period of 35 years.

The project, Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd, incorporated by PFC Consulting Ltd, primarily consists of the following elements:

- Approximately 220 ckt km of the transmission line connecting Khavda pooling station with Bhuj pooling station

- 4,500 MVA, 765 kV Gas Insulated Substation at Khavda

With an estimated CapEx of more than Rs 1,200 crore, ATL's execution of the project will help evacuate about 3 GW of renewable energy from Khavda, Gujarat. The project will help shape one of the country's largest solar and wind farms.

Mr. Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd said, "We are pleased to be associated with the maiden evacuation system associated with one of the largest hubs of renewable energy being established at Khavda, Gujarat. This project will be the first to be implemented among the slew of transmission projects planned by the Government of India for evacuation of renewable energy from the region. ATL is already the leader in building power transmission infrastructure in the private sector and this project will further strengthen our presence in Gujarat."

Winning this project consolidates ATL's market-leading position and takes it closer to its target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022. The project will allow the company to contribute towards the Government of India's quest to achieve Power For All by 2022.

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. ATL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of ~18,500 ckt km, out of which ~13,400 ckt km is operational and ~5,100 ckt km (including this project) is at various stages of construction