Agilent and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad collaborate to advance scientific frontiers in health and metabolism research

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s efforts in nutrition and metabolism research, Agilent Technologies and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad have announced a strategic collaboration to support ARUMDA (Advanced Research Unit on Metabolism, Development, and Aging). This partnership brings together Agilent’s global expertise in analytical science with TIFR’s research endeavors to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and malnutrition in the country.

A key outcome of this collaboration is the launch of the Agilent–TIFR Center of Translational Research in Hyderabad. The center will play a pivotal role in supporting the Advanced Research Unit on Metabolism, Development & Aging (ARUMDA)—one of India’s most ambitious government-supported initiatives in human health. ARUMDA is focused on bridging fundamental biology with clinical insights to drive data-driven discovery and inform public health strategies. Agilent’s role centers on enabling this vision through high-performance analytical solutions that support impactful translational research.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing science that is rigorous, relevant, and aligned with national health priorities. It is designed to empower researchers with the tools and workflows needed to explore complex biological systems, generate population-specific insights, and translate them into meaningful interventions.

Agilent is contributing to advanced analytical capabilities that support key areas such as molecular profiling, metabolomics, trace element analysis, and cellular bioenergetics. These integrated solutions help researchers navigate the intricacies of human biology and uncover insights that can guide future interventions—particularly in the context of large-scale, population-based studies. This approach reinforces the collaboration’s focus on enabling science that is both data-driven and impactful.

“Our partnership with TIFR reflects Agilent’s commitment to enabling transformative science through technology, collaboration, and shared purpose,” said Nandakumar Kalathil, Country General Manager, Agilent Technologies India. “We are proud to support a project of this scale and ambition—one that aligns with national priorities and has the potential to deliver real-world health impact.”

Prof. M. Krishnamurthy, Centre Director, TIFR Hyderabad, added, “This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in our efforts to translate fundamental research into real-world solutions. The Agilent–TIFR Center of Translational Research will enhance our scientific capabilities and contribute to national efforts in addressing the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases.”

The collaboration also supports the development of a new analytical facility in Hyderabad, established in partnership with the National Analytical Facility for Research in Nutrition and Metabolism, under the ARUMDA umbrella. Aligned with the National Nutrition Mission, the facility is expected to play a critical role in advancing India’s research capabilities in metabolic health and nutrition science.

By combining deep scientific inquiry with advanced analytical technologies, Agilent and TIFR are helping shape a future where research is more connected, more interdisciplinary, and more responsive to the evolving health needs of society. This partnership also reflects Agilent’s long-standing commitment to supporting India’s scientific ecosystem—enabling innovation that spans academia, public health, and industry.