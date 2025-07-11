AIG unveils South India’s first ZAP-X radiosurgery platform

AIG Hospitals has become the first healthcare provider in South India to introduce the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform, a cutting-edge, non-invasive technology designed for the precise treatment of brain tumors and other intracranial conditions. The platform is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025 at the hospital’s flagship Gachibowli campus.

The ZAP-X system, developed by Dr John R Adler—creator of CyberKnife and a former Stanford neurosurgeon—is the world’s first vault-free radiosurgery platform. Unlike traditional systems, it eliminates the need for radioactive cobalt and expensive radiation-shielded rooms, using instead a modern linear accelerator to safely deliver consistent radiation doses.

“This is a major step toward democratizing access to world-class neurosurgical care,” said Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals. “We are proud to bring this revolutionary technology to India, allowing patients to receive cutting-edge treatment without needing to travel abroad.” ZAP-X offers multiple clinical advantages, including a gyroscopic, dual-gimbaled design that enables full 360-degree access to the brain. This results in sub-millimeter targeting accuracy and real-time imaging, minimizing radiation exposure to healthy tissues. It is particularly effective for treating brain metastases, meningiomas, acoustic neuromas, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and trigeminal neuralgia.

Calling it a “paradigm shift” in neurosurgery, Dr Subodh Raju, Director and Head of Neurosurgery at AIG, emphasised the patient benefits: “This technology allows patients to walk in, receive treatment as a daycare procedure, and walk out the same day—pain-free, without hospitalization, and with no recovery time.”