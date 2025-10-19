Air India cancels Milan-Delhi flight

New Delhi: Hundreds of passengers returning to India from Italy for Diwali were in for a rude shock late on Friday when they were told their Air India flight had been cancelled and they would be booked on flights only on the day of the festival or after that.

Air India said flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi was cancelled because of a technical issue. "Flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on 17 October 2025 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew," an Air India spokesperson said. The airline said all passengers have been provided hotel accommodations but it had to be arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport for some.