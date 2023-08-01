Airtel launches Airtel IQ Reach – India’s first-of-its-kind self-serve marketing communications platform

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today, announced the launch of Airtel IQ Reach, a first-of-its-kind self-serve marketing communications platform, which will enable brands/ companies to drive targeted customer engagements through personalised communications.

Launched under Airtel IQ, the world’s first network-embedded Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Airtel IQ Reach is an intuitive platform that will enable small and medium businesses to make the most of their marketing investments as they engage with target customers in a cost-effective manner with prepaid pay-as-you-go plans.

This self-serve portal will be a one-stop destination to empower businesses, especially emerging businesses, to have full control of their campaign execution, by simply logging on to a single portal for designing customised messages, uploading or selecting their target audiences, scheduling their messages and, finally, tracking campaign effectiveness, all in just a few clicks.

Abhishek Biswal, Head – Digital Products & Services, Airtel Business, said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We have designed Airtel IQ Reach especially for the SMB segment to enable them to elevate their customer communication. The platform leverages cutting-edge technology along with Airtel’s strengths of infrastructure, data and engineering expertise to facilitate enterprises in targeted customer communications. Our customers can now capitalise on the platform for their business growth even as they reduce their customer acquisition costs and target the right audience at the right time with the right personalised communication through our innovative solution.”

The platform will also offer real time insights and comprehensive analytics on a centralised dashboard with the aim of enabling businesses to measure their campaign effectiveness. Airtel IQ Reach will help SMBs solve key challenges when planning marketing campaigns – like identifying the right audience, tracking campaign effectiveness, managing multiple channels to reach their audience, amongst others.

The Airtel IQ Reach portal is now live for communications via WhatsApp and will be rolled out on SMS, voice and other channels shortly.

Airtel IQ is an omni-channel cloud communications platform that unifies cloud communication and customer experience management to enable brands to engage with their customers across voice, SMS and WhatsApp channels. Airtel is the first telecom company in the world that serves as a Business Service Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp. More details here: https://www.airtel.in/business/b2b/airtel-iq

