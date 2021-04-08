Airtel launches 'Airtel loT' - a 5G Ready Platform for the World of Connected Things

Bharti Airtel has launched 'Airtel IoT' - an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

According to Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO - Airtel Business, "Enterprises have three key requirements for loT. First, connectivity solutions that future proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make the loT data actionable. Airtel loT is built on these insights to massively simplify the loT journeys of enterprises."

Airtel loT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion. At its core is Airtel's robust 5G Ready network that comes with the option to deploy NB-loT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.

It also has a flexible set of APIs to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys and allows enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting, and analysing data through their existing workflow tools. And, importantly, Airtel's telco-grade Security helps enterprises ensure that their loT data is safe and available in real-time for analytics and service delivery.

MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent are among the many businesses across Manufacturing, Logistics, Automobiles, BFSI and Utilities that are already using Airtel's loT solutions.

Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, had this to say about Airtel loT and how it is helping transform MG Motor, "With the help of Airtel loT, we have been able to provide the customers with India's first internet car having i-SMARTtechnology and 60+ connected car features. Airtel loT allows us to access real-time infotainment and telematics. The partnership seeks to provide best-in-class connected car technology to our customers".

India's cellular connectivity-based loT market is forecasted to grow to Rs 10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, SMART factories and utilities, and other use cases. Airtel Business is the largest player in India's B2B connectivity space and serves over 2500 large enterprises as well as one million medium and small enterprises, including startups.