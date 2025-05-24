  • Menu
Alembic gets FDA nod for 2 tablets

Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Amlodipine and Atorvastatin Tablets USP, 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Caduet Tablets, 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co. LLC.

Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets are indicated in patients for whom treatment with both amlodipine and atorvastatin is appropriate.

