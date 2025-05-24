Live
- Anti-terrorist operation continues in Kishtwar
- SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps
- 4 Maoists neutralised in Maha’s Gadchiroli
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy vists to Zaheerabad
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 24 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 24 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 24 May, 2025
- Telangana and AP CMs To Attend NITI Aayog Meeting in Delhi
- Must defuse the water bomb hanging over us: Pak Senator
- Ishan Kishan’s 94 help SRH beat RCB by 42 runs
Alembic gets FDA nod for 2 tablets
Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Amlodipine and Atorvastatin Tablets USP, 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Caduet Tablets, 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co. LLC.
Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets are indicated in patients for whom treatment with both amlodipine and atorvastatin is appropriate.