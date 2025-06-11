All cargo Gati launches 24-hr air delivery service to 8 cities

Mumbai Logistics and supply chain firm Allcargo Gati Ltd on Tuesday announced expanding its direct air services with the launch of 24-hour air delivery service to eight key metro cities.

Backed by connectivity to 34 commercial airports nationwide, Allcargo Gati's Air Express service supports high-volume logistics needs across sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, garments, automobile and retail, the company said. The air express service, which has been rolled out for Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, offers late cut-off times, late pickups and next-day delivery options, it said. Earlier this year, Allcargo Gati had launched direct air services to Varanasi and Imphal, thereby connecting tier-2 cities to the national supply chain grid. The inclusion of these eight new routes, will further strengthen the company's network, making it more robust, Allcargo Gati said.