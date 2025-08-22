Amazon digital access to 50 mn MSMEs

New Delhi: Over 50 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, who have GST and Business PAN (B-PAN), can have digital procurement access through Amazon Business ahead of the upcoming festive season, the global e-commerce giant said on Thursday. According to the e-commerce company, Amazon Business has opened access where Udyam and FSSAI license holders across the nation can now sign up on Amazon Business.

According to a latest report by Bessemer Venture Partners, India’s digital procurement market is expected to reach $200 billion by 2030, reflecting the massive transformation underway in how Indian businesses source and purchase.

The strongest adoption comes from entrepreneurs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, who represent over 70 per cent of the customer base, highlighting the platform’s reach beyond metro cities. Amazon Business transforms procurement from a complex, time-consuming process into a simple, transparent, cost-effective solution for small businesses, the company said.

Additionally, the businesses can have a 30-day interest-free credit that can help them manage cash flow for larger purchases. The Amazon provides this facility in partnership with Amazon Pay Later.

“For MSME buyers, procurement can often feel like navigating a maze—multiple vendors, inconsistent pricing, and lengthy processes. In Amazon Business, we have been consistently solving this pain point and making procurement simple, efficient,” said Mitranjan Bhaduri, Director, Amazon Business.