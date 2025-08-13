Amazon India Unveils Theatrical Movie-Themed On-Package Advertising Campaign for Coolie

In a first-ever collaboration for a theatrical movie release, Amazon India has launched an innovative on-package advertising campaign for the highly anticipated film Coolie. The film features a star-studded ensemble of superstars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Pooja Hegde, who come from diverse Indian film industries. The campaign is active across the metro cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Pune. It transforms Amazon India’s vast delivery network into a powerful storytelling medium, turning package deliveries into moments of cinematic excitement.

More than 4 lakh Amazon delivery boxes have been converted into striking cinematic touchpoints using Amazon's on-package advertising. Each box features eye-catching visuals from Coolie along with a special perforated Coolie badge. This badge serves as a collectible for customers, adding a fun, interactive element to the delivery experience and helping fans connect with the film in a more personal way.

“We are delighted to bring the cinematic world of Coolie and the magic of Thalaiva directly to fans’ homes,” said Abhinav Singh, VP Operations, Amazon India. “By turning our delivery network into an innovative advertising channel, brands can engage with customers in a memorable way, right at their doorstep. With Indian audiences increasingly engaging with content in digital and real-world environments, Amazon India is pioneering newer ways for brands to tell stories at scale. This campaign is a testament to that vision, blending innovation, culture, and commerce in a way that resonates deeply with fans.”

In collaboration with Khushi Advertising, this campaign builds on Amazon’s proven track record of delivering impactful brand moments through its on-package advertising. With the film set to release on August 14 in multiple languages, this campaign reimagines how films are promoted in India and bridges the physical and digital touchpoints to create a seamless brand experience. It embeds the excitement of Coolie into one of India’s most trusted delivery networks and not only celebrates Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s enduring legacy but also sets a new benchmark for innovation in movie promotion.