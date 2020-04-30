Amazon Pay Later launched in India

Bengaluru: Amazon Pay on Wednesday launched Amazon Pay Later, a service that will extend a virtual line of credit to eligible customers shopping on Amazon.in.

According to the company, with digital sign-up process, customers will get access to instant credit that they can use to buy any product ranging from daily essentials to electronics and clothing.

Customers can also use this credit to complete their bill payments on Amazon.in. The service offers the option to repay in the subsequent month at no additional fees, or in easy EMIs up to 12 months at nominal interest rates.

This initiative is aimed at helping customers extend their budgets for purchases like home appliances, electronic gadgets, everyday essentials, groceries, and even pay their monthly bills be it electricity, mobile recharges, DTH etc.