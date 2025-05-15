Ambuja Cements clocks Rs 1,282-cr net in Q4

New Delhi: Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs1,282.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company had reported a net profit of Rs1,521.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs9,802.47 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs8,785.28 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The consolidated financial results of ACL for the March quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) and Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries. “The consolidated financial results include the financial results of PCIL and its subsidiaries from the acquisition date. Accordingly, the results for the current quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, are not comparable with the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, to that extent,” it said. ACL’s total expenses in the March quarter were at Rs8,821.70 crore. The total Income of ACL, which includes other income, was at Rs10,461.87 crore in the March quarter.

Ambuja Cements, the second-largest cement manufacturer of the country, reported consolidated volume sales of 18.7 Million Tonnes during the reported quarter, the “highest ever volume in a quarter.” The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake along with Sanghi Industries and Penna Industries.