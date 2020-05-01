Andhra Pradesh government's support to MSMEs hailed

Hyderabad: CII Andhra Pradesh on Friday hailed the AP Government's move to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of India (FSME India) also thanked AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for coming to the rescue of MSMEs during these difficult times.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh announcement to strengthen MSME sector, by giving nod to clear all the pending dues from Government would help the industry to have working capital to start their operations in post lockdown scenario," CII Andhra Pradesh said in a statement. The government's announcements on industrial sector would help to accelerate growth, said D Ramakrishna, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, FSME India president APK Reddy said clearing pending incentives to MSME sector is a path-breaking move from the AP government. He also hailed support by the government with respect to working capital limits of MSMEs.