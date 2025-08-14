Antony Waste Handling to set up Rs 3,200-cr projects in AP

Vijayawada: Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL), India’s leading integrated solid waste management company, on Wednesday announced that its material subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Private Limited, has been awarded two significant 15-MW waste-to-energy (WTE) projects each in Andhra Pradesh.

The projects have been awarded by New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCO), with a total project value of Rs3,200 crore. These projects mark a significant entry for the Antony Group into Southern India, expanding both its geographical footprint and its capabilities in the waste processing activities, in line with its strategic objectives.

Commenting on the contract award, Jose Jacob, Chairman & Managing Director, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, said: “The company is honoured to be selected by Andhra Pradesh Government for these landmark waste-to-energy projects, underscoring its proven technical leadership, strong execution capabilities, and deep commitment to sustainable waste management.”

The projects will have a construction period of 24 months from the date of concession agreement signing, Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) execution, or land transfer, whichever is later.