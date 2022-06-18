AP Minister slams Naidu for remarks on MoU with Byju's

Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday lambasted TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on the State Government's MoU with noted edutech company Byju's to impart quality education in government schools.

He told media that the Byju's is a company in which 150 million students have registered and slammed Naidu to know the facts before making allegations.

He said 35 lakh students studying from 4th-8th class would be benefited by the MoU with Byju's

The Minister said that the State Government will be spending Rs.20,000 per each student for Byju's app. He said the government has signed MoU with Byju's to increase the standards of education, improve English language proficiency, make them speak English fluently and cope up with CBSE syllabus.

The Minister said it can be clearly seen from the abusive language of Naidu during his Vizianagaram's tour that he has lost confidence and is in frustration. He flayed Naidu for providing English education to his son Lokesh while opposing it to poor and rural students.

He said Naidu has been making tall claims about social justice and reminded that TDP chief has allocated ministries to Ashok Gajapati Raju and Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao in Vizianagaram district during his tenure. He also lashed out at Naidu for claiming that he had built medical college in Vizianagaram.

He said Naidu couldn't even complete remaining 15 percent works of Thotapalli reservoir and criticising the current government for his vested interests.