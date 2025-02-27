Apollo Hospitals keen on AI-driven solutions

Hyderabad: Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, emphasised the transformative potential of digital integration in healthcare during a panel discussion on ‘Integrated Healthcare and Patient Outcomes’ during BioAsia-2025 here on Wednesday. She highlighted initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and eSanjeevani Telemedicine, noting their impact in bridging the gap between hospitals, digital health platforms, and home-based care. Dr Reddy pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated digital adoption by over 300 per cent, underscoring the need for connected healthcare models that enable continuous care and early intervention.

Apollo JMD stressed that technology should complement clinical excellence rather than replace it. She underscored the importance of leveraging digital advancements to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment outcomes, and standardise quality care across healthcare touch points. In outlining Apollo Hospitals’ strategic partnership with Microsoft, Dr Reddy revealed the collaboration’s focus on AI-driven tools for diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient monitoring. The partnership extends to disease progression analysis, genomics research, and real-time decision-making through AI copilots designed for clinicians, patients, nurses, and hospital operations. These innovations aim to streamline hospital workflows, minimise diagnostic delays, and improve remote healthcare delivery, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

Addressing healthcare accessibility, Dr Sangita Reddy emphasised the role of initiatives like Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), microinsurance models, and healthcare lending in reducing financial barriers for patients, especially in Tier-2 cities and underserved regions.