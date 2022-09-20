Aragen collaborates with NeoVac

Hyderabad: Aragen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based research and development service provider, announced that it has entered into an agreement with UK-based company NeoVac for manufacturing a lipid product that will support the development of lipid nanoparticles (LNP) for use in developing RNA vaccines, for various diseases.

Aragen has been working with NeoVac since early December 2021 on process research development (PRD) for the lipid product.

Dr Ramesh Subramanian, Chief Commercial Officer, Aragen said, "Having been associated with the project at the development phase will enable a seamless transition to the manufacturing phase. This collaboration validates Aragen's capabilities across discovery, development and manufacturing to support our customers develop products for the betterment of people across the globe."

NeoVac creates proprietary next generation LNP to enable better RNA vaccines for various diseases. The LNPs are being developed using cutting-edge technology that makes RNA vaccines more thermostable and accessible with broader capabilities and fewer side effects.

NeoVac CEO, Eran Eilat added, "Our partnership with Aragen during the development phase has been fruitful and we are happy to extend the collaboration into the manufacturing phase."