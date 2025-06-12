ASBL Broadway eyes Rs 1,000 cr sales during pre-launch

Hyderabad: ASBL, a reputed name in Hyderabad’s real estate landscape, is set to launch its latest premium residential project, Broadway, on June 14. Located in the city’s thriving Financial District, the five-acre gated community has recently secured approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and is poised to be a landmark development in West Hyderabad. The project features three towers with G+50 floors, housing 885 luxurious 3 BHK apartments ranging from 2,035 to 2,650 sq. ft. The handover is scheduled for December 2029.

With pre-launch sales already generating significant interest and a revenue target of Rs1,000 crore, Broadway is set to challenge the narrative of muted growth in India’s residential sector.

Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, emphasised Hyderabad’s ongoing appeal, saying, “For six years, Mercer has named Hyderabad India’s most livable city. This reflects the city’s unmatched quality of life, safety, and connectivity. Broadway is a continuation of this legacy—a premium living space tailored for those who seek expansive, luxurious, and future-ready homes.”

Drawing inspiration from New York’s Manhattan, ASBL Broadway is designed with a deep understanding of Indian family living. The project features expansive balconies with three-sided glass railings that merge indoor comfort with outdoor freedom. Full-length curtain wall windows offer panoramic views of the Financial District, creating a sense of openness and luxury. The project aims to deliver not just homes, but a lifestyle defined by elegance, space, and innovation.

Even as other cities face a slowdown, Hyderabad continues to outperform in residential real estate. According to ANAROCK’s Q1 2025 report, the city recorded 10,300 new unit launches and 10,100 unit sales during the quarter. Notably, West Hyderabad alone accounted for 51 per cent of all new launches, as per Cushman & Wakefield.