ASBL closes Rs 1,000-cr sales in Broadway project in Hyd

Hyderabad Prominent builder in Hyderabad’s real estate sector ASBL has launched the much-anticipated Broadway, a premium residential gated community and closed Rs 1000 crore sales during pre-launch and launch day recently. The project, spread over five acres in the Financial District’s prime area, has recently garnered the coveted Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approval.

Inspired by Manhattan, a borough of New York City, the project will feature three towers with G+50 floors, 885 luxurious 3 BHK flats ranging from 2035 to 2650 sq. ft., and will be handed over by December 2029.

Founder & CEO of ASBL Ajitesh Korupolu said that the project offers a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, featuring expansive balconies framed by three-sided glass railings, which provide uninterrupted views of the city and create the perfect space to relax and unwind. This outdoor living concept offers a rare urban space that blends indoor comfort with outdoor freedom.

The project is designed by keeping various sensibilities of Indian families in mind and will provide futuristic homes for several generations to come, he added.

Despite the slight overall real estate market slowdown in India in recent times, he said that Hyderabad has been contributing significantly to India’s total residential sales, highlighting its significance in the real estate sector. With its advanced infrastructure and a range of ongoing and upcoming residential projects, West Hyderabad continues to remain as one of the most lucrative areas for investment, not just within the state, but the entire country as well, Ajitesh explained.

With ASBL Broadway, we aim to unlock the potential of the city even further, especially that of West Hyderabad, as it is a location with excellent infrastructure and connectivity with leading hospitals, schools, and major business hubs, making it an ideal choice for homebuyers. In short, Broadway is a community designed specifically for those who seek limitless living, comfort, and luxury, he said.