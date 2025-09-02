Live
- Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages, kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
- Venus Williams enters women''s doubles quarterfinals at US Open
- ‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur
- Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides
- Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher ahead of key GST meet
- US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff
- UP cops foil college student's suicide bid in 16 mins after Meta alert
- TN, Puducherry brace for rain and strong winds, IMD warning for coastal areas
Ashok Leyland on Rs 5K-cr capex drive
New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it will invest Rs5,000 crore over the next 10 years in the development of next-generation batteries for both automotive and non-automotive applications, including energy storage systems. The initiative will not only provide for the company’s and its subsidiary Switch’s own electric vehicle portfolio, but will also cater to non-captive demand in the entire automotive sector, as well as in the energy storage sector, the Hinduja group flagship said in a statement.
This business would entail investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore over the next 7-10 years, it added. The company said it has entered into a long-term exclusive partnership with CALB Group, one of the foremost battery technology companies in China.