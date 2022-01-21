Asia Inc. 500 to host email excellence awards

Hyderabad: Asia is going to witness its first-ever email excellence award show - For the Love of Emails - Awards 2022 (FTLOEA 2022) on February 25, 2022. Brought to you by the continent's leading recognising body Asia Inc 500 and martech solution giant Netcore Cloud, the event aims at recognising enterprises across industry types and their fabulous efforts in creating breakthrough email marketing campaigns.

The FTLOEA 2022 offers a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the email marketing industry's very best work by the very best in the email marketing world and its allied sectors.

Anshika Purwar, Global Head - Stragegic Alliances & Partnerships, Asia Inc.500, said, "Asia Inc. 500 loves emails and aims to inspire businesses with campaigns that showcase the unparalleled power of 'emails' in marketing.