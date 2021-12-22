ASICS opens new store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ASICS, a sport performance brand, strengthening its retail footprint in south India has launched its third store in Hyderabad and 13th in south India. The new store in Forum Sujana Mall is spread over a total retail space of 1100 square feet. The store promises a vibrant and immersive shopping experience in the area with the proprietary ASICS FOOT ID system, has brand's entire running & training collection alongside sports style and performance categories.

ASICS is the acronym for 'Anima Sana In Corpore Sano', meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body" in Latin

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia said, "Our expansion plans will strategically cater to the demands of our consumer both from a performance and personalisation point of view."