ASN Bank signs a contract with HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation and enhance customer experience

NOIDA, India, Dec 17, 2025—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by ASN Bank (formerly de Volksbank), the fourth-largest retail bank in the Netherlands.

As part of its new strategy ‘Simplify and Grow’, ASN Bank aims to modernise and standardise its IT architecture, which will involve consolidating IT services, simplifying the vendor landscape and building a future-ready organisation. Under the multi-year agreement, HCLTech will support ASN Bank’s enterprise applications, and streamline services through a distributed delivery model to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

Michel Ruijterman, Chief Information Officer, ASN Bank: “By signing this agreement, HCLTech’s proven track record in delivering scalable, innovative solutions tailored to the financial services sector means we can now confidently press on with streamlining our business by reducing the number of existing products and aligning the underlying processes and systems under our new strategy. Standardising and further automating our systems will enable us to organise our business operations more efficiently and effectively.”

Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Services for Europe, HCLTech: “By aligning our engineering mindset and scalable, domain-led solutions with ASN Bank’s strategic goals, we are set to deliver tangible impact and long-term value, laying the foundation for future-ready operations. Collaborating with ASN Bank marks a major step forward for HCLTech as we grow our presence in the Dutch banking sector.”